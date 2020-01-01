|
GRIST, (nee Oates) Judith Ann "Jude" "Muma" 08.10.1935 - 29.12.2019 Late of 'Caleula' Mullion Creek,. Beloved wife of Lindsay (deceased). Cherished mother and grandmother. Farmer, sheep shifter, culinary genius and crossword queen. To celebrate Jude's extraordinary life Susan and Jodie invite you to join them for morning tea at the Agrestic Grocer, 426 Molong Road, Orange on Friday 3rd January, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 1, 2020