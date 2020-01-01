Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Agrestic Grocer
426 Molong Road
Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith GRIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann "Muma" "Jude" GRIST


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Judith Ann "Muma" "Jude" GRIST Notice
GRIST, (nee Oates) Judith Ann "Jude" "Muma" 08.10.1935 - 29.12.2019 Late of 'Caleula' Mullion Creek,. Beloved wife of Lindsay (deceased). Cherished mother and grandmother. Farmer, sheep shifter, culinary genius and crossword queen. To celebrate Jude's extraordinary life Susan and Jodie invite you to join them for morning tea at the Agrestic Grocer, 426 Molong Road, Orange on Friday 3rd January, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -