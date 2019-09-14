|
|
JOHNSON, Joyce Patricia September 9, 2019 Peacefully at Ascott Gardens. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary (deceased), Kevin and Maureen, Michael and Cheryn. Cherished Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Loved By All" The family and friends of Joyce are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 14, 2019