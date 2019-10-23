|
|
THOMPSON, Joy Muriel 08.04.1932 - 20.10.2019 Passed away at Parkwood surrounded by her family and friends. Beloved wife of Howard (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mandy and Mark Harrison, Joanne (deceased) and Keith Brighten, Peter. Loved Nana of Luke, Ben (deceased), Kim, Scott, Kirsten, Kendall and Great Nana of Maya. A loved sister and sister-in-law of Lynette and Alan Hutchinson. "Love Does Not End" Aged 87 Years The family and friends of Joy are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Friday, October 25, 2019 commencing at 2.00 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Mustard Tree Café. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 23, 2019