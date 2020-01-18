|
|
Ehrlich
Joy Lucille
18/1/1945 to 13/1/2020
Beloved Wife of Ken. Loving mother of Matthew & David.
Loving sister of Margaret, Frank, John and William
Loving Grandmother to Jessica, Allegra, Luke, Skye and Bastian
Joy will be greatly missed by her Family and Friends.
Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend a service of Thanksgiving for her life to be held at;
Saint Mary's Church Manly
at 11am Tuesday 28th January 2020
6 Raglan Street Manly
Joy will be Privately Cremated
Forever in our Hearts
Bridget Pawley
0408880106
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 18, 2020