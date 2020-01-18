Home
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church Manly
Joy "Joy" Ehrlich


1945 - 2020
Joy "Joy" Ehrlich Notice
Ehrlich

Joy Lucille

18/1/1945 to 13/1/2020

Beloved Wife of Ken. Loving mother of Matthew & David.

Loving sister of Margaret, Frank, John and William

Loving Grandmother to Jessica, Allegra, Luke, Skye and Bastian

Joy will be greatly missed by her Family and Friends.

Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend a service of Thanksgiving for her life to be held at;

Saint Mary's Church Manly 

at 11am Tuesday 28th January 2020

6 Raglan Street Manly

Joy will be Privately Cremated

Forever in our Hearts

Bridget Pawley

0408880106
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 18, 2020
