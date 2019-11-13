Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Botanic Gardens
Hill Street
Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John FLANAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William FLANAGAN


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
John William FLANAGAN Notice
FLANAGAN, John William 20.11.1947 - 9.11.2019 Dearly loved husband to Paula. Loving father and father-in-law to Mark and Fleur, Adrian and Jocelyn and grandfather to Elke, Ivy and Elise. In loving memory of a wonderful son and brother. You will be sadly missed forever and you are in our hearts forever R.I.P. loved one The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a funeral service at the Botanic Gardens, Hill Street, Orange on Friday November 15, 2019 commencing at 2.30 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Cancer Council. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -