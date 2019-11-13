|
FLANAGAN, John William 20.11.1947 - 9.11.2019 Dearly loved husband to Paula. Loving father and father-in-law to Mark and Fleur, Adrian and Jocelyn and grandfather to Elke, Ivy and Elise. In loving memory of a wonderful son and brother. You will be sadly missed forever and you are in our hearts forever R.I.P. loved one The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a funeral service at the Botanic Gardens, Hill Street, Orange on Friday November 15, 2019 commencing at 2.30 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Cancer Council. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 13, 2019