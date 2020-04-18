Home
John Wesley RYAN


1921 - 2020
John Wesley RYAN Notice
RYAN, John Wesley 9.10.1921 - 15.4.2020 Passed away peacefully at his home in Blayney. Beloved husband of Mary (deceased). Devoted father and father-in-law of Gary (Blayney), Margaret and Geoff Ross (Dapto). Much loved Poppy of Megan, Luke, Rachel and great Poppy of Mikayla, Toby, Flynn, Matilda, Noah. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Mum and Dad Reunited Now Together in God's Loving Care" A private funeral will be held and a Celebration for John's life will take place at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 18, 2020
