More Obituaries for John ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stuart (McCudden) ROBERTS


1951 - 2019
John Stuart (McCudden) ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS, John Stuart (McCudden) 08.09.1951 - 11.08.2019 Loving son of Fred & Norah McCudden (both deceased). Much loved brother and brother-inlaw of Brenda & Frank O'Neil, Lawrence (deceased) and Brett. Loved uncle of Carl and Francis and Family. John will be sadly missed by all. 'Forever in Our Hearts' Aged 67 years The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Friday August 16, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 14, 2019
