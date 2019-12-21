|
|
CARR, John Phillip 09.11.1943 - 18.12.2019 Dearly loved husband of Janice. Loved father and father-in-law of Linda & Chris, Susan, Donna, Lisa, Michael & Rachel, Jenny. Cherished Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. 'At Rest with his little mate Tiny' Aged 76 years A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Tuesday December 24, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 21, 2019