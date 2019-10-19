Home
John Michael HANNAN


1952 - 2019
John Michael HANNAN Notice
HANNAN, John Michael 29.09.1952 - 17.10.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Canowindra. Dearly loved father of Daniel and Jessica. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and 'Strapper' to his Rugby family. "Too Dearly Loved to be Forgotten" Aged 67 years The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday October 25, 2019 commencing at 11am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 19, 2019
