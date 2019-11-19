|
|
BROOKER, John Keith (Chook) - 15th November 2019, At Batemans Bay, late of Orange. Dearly loved Son of Cynthia. Loved Brother and Brother-in-law of Ann & Neil Benson. Loved Uncle to Nicole Mackenzie, Amanda & Sean Noble. Best mate to Neil & Jaz Leonard. Aged 61 years. John's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens, Broulee, 195 Broulee Road, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Friday the 22nd of November 2019, for the Broulee Lawn Cemetery. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Brain Cancer would be appreciated and can be made at the Chapel on the day of the Funeral.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 19, 2019