In Loving Memory Of John Henry BARRETT 20.6.1940 - 28.2.2019 The moment that you left me My heart was split in two One side filled with memories The other side died with you I often lay awake at night When the world is fast asleep And take a walk down memory lane With tears upon my cheeks I hold you tightly within my heart And there you will remain Life has gone on without you But it will never be the same Until we meet again Your loving wife Ilsa (your tulip)
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 28, 2020