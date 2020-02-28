Home
Resources
More Obituaries for John BARRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry BARRETT


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Henry BARRETT In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of John Henry BARRETT 20.6.1940 - 28.2.2019 The moment that you left me My heart was split in two One side filled with memories The other side died with you I often lay awake at night When the world is fast asleep And take a walk down memory lane With tears upon my cheeks I hold you tightly within my heart And there you will remain Life has gone on without you But it will never be the same Until we meet again Your loving wife Ilsa (your tulip)



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -