|
|
RUSSELL, John George 25.05.1931 - 16.01.2020 Passed away peacefully, late of Canowindra. Much loved husband of Norma. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Lynne, Phillip and Denise. Grandfather of James, Stewart and Trent. "Playing the Game In Heaven" Aged 88 Years The family and friends of John are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020