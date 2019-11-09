|
POLAIN, John George 13.2.1925 - 6.11.2019 Late of Orange. Dearly beloved husband of Lyn. Loved father of John and Susan and father-in-law of Kate and Rob (deceased). Devoted "Poppa" to his grandchildren David, Christopher, Frances, Alexandra and Nicola. Great grandfather of Evie, Jack, Archie, Madeline, Gracie and Lottie. "Rest In Peace" The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Thursday, November 14, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 9, 2019