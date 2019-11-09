Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Barnabas Anglican Church
Dora Street
Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John POLAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John George POLAIN


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
John George POLAIN Notice
POLAIN, John George 13.2.1925 - 6.11.2019 Late of Orange. Dearly beloved husband of Lyn. Loved father of John and Susan and father-in-law of Kate and Rob (deceased). Devoted "Poppa" to his grandchildren David, Christopher, Frances, Alexandra and Nicola. Great grandfather of Evie, Jack, Archie, Madeline, Gracie and Lottie. "Rest In Peace" The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Thursday, November 14, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -