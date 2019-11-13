|
HAMILTON, John Claud 07.05.1955 - 11.11.2019 'Forever Family, Friends, Footy & Farming' John Hamilton, much loved husband of Vivianna, father of Leesa, Harry and Grace, father-in-law of Ben and Ally. Grandfather of Edward and Antoinette. John passed away at their family farm "Miawarra" surrounded by his wife and kids. Aged 64 years A Funeral Service for John will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday November 18, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019