Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Byng Street
Orange
John Claud HAMILTON


1955 - 2019
John Claud HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON, John Claud 07.05.1955 - 11.11.2019 'Forever Family, Friends, Footy & Farming' John Hamilton, much loved husband of Vivianna, father of Leesa, Harry and Grace, father-in-law of Ben and Ally. Grandfather of Edward and Antoinette. John passed away at their family farm "Miawarra" surrounded by his wife and kids. Aged 64 years A Funeral Service for John will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday November 18, 2019 commencing at 11am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019
