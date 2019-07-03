|
BUSS, John "Bussy" 2.12.1937 - 30.6.2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Phyllis. Loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Judy, Jennifer and Bill, Gaye. Much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. "May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace" Aged 81 Years The family and friends of John are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, July 5, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 3, 2019