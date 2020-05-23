|
AUSTIN, John Robert 11.07.1939 - 08.05.2020 Passed away suddenly at home. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Audrey (deceased), Trish and Keith Burrrell (Orange), Don Austin (Cumnock), Shirley Noble (Molong), Lou Austin (Griffith), Clive Austin (Moss Vale), Barbara and Mike Humphreys (Townsville), Judy Treacy (Molong), David and Jo Austin (England), Helen and Noel Donges (Young). Very loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private Funeral Service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 23, 2020