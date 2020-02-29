|
|
JOHN ANDREW FLANAGAN It is with great sadness that we announce the death of John Andrew Flanagan. Known and loved as Flanno. Beloved son of John & Iris Flanagan (both dec.). Flanno died at his home in Albert Park Melbourne VIC on Monday 17 February at the age of 52. Friends and relatives of Flanno are invited to attend a graveside service and interment which will be held at Gunbar Cemetery, Gunbar (NSW) on Tuesday 3 March commencing at 11.00am. And afterwards at the Merriwagga Community Hall. Buses have been arranged for transportation from Griffith to Gunbar and thence to Merriwagga. A memorial service for Flanno is being held at the Zinc at Federation Square, corner of Flinders and Swanston Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 on Tuesday 10 March 2020 at 2.00pm. Flanno's Final Fling is in the trusted care of Collier Trenerry Funeral Directors. For further information please contact Collier Trenerry on 02 6962 2140. Collier Trenerry Funeral Directors 202 Yambil St. Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 29, 2020