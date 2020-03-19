Home
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:30 PM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Byng Street
Orange
Joe LEONE


1948 - 2020
Joe LEONE Notice
LEONE, Joe 09.10.1948 - 14.03.2020 Loved husband and best friend of Maureen. Loving father and father-in-law of Terry and Terina, David and Kym, Derek and Tracey. Loving grandfather of Charlie, Erin, Joseph, Montana, Cooper, Chase, "Sam". Brother and brother-in-law of Paul and Jennifer, Ron, Margaret, Terry and Chris. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. "In God's Loving Care" The family and friends of Joe are kindly invited to attend his Requiem Mass to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday March 23, 2020 commencing at 1.30 pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
