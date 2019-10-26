|
|
REID, Joan Helen 23 October 2019 Passed away peacefully at Gosling Creek Aged Care, Orange. Formerly of "Crowther", Crowther. Dearly loved wife of Ian (deceased). Much loved mother of David, Helen and Ruth. A loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. "Forever In Our Hearts and Now In God's Loving Care" Aged 93 Years The family and friends of Joan are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday 1 November 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019