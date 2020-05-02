Home
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Joan Frances O'NEILL


1938 - 2020
Joan Frances O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL, Joan Frances 23.05.1938 - 23.04.2020 Late of Chestnut Ave and Wontama Nursing Home. Passed away peacefully after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of Bill (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lachlan & Tammy, Kerry & Glenn Robinson, Lorraine & Raymond Cox (deceased), Kathryn & Geoff James (deceased) Allan & Leah, Ashley & Scott Gosper. Dearly loved "Nan"to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 81 years 'With Dad' A Private Service has been held. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 2, 2020
