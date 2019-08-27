|
COOK, Jennifer "Judy" 04.07.1936 - 24.08.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Blayney. Dearly loved wife of Max (deceased). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Cathy, Stephen, Jillian and their partners. Adored grandma of Adam, Anna, Mitchell, Louise, Justin, Poppy, Sky and their families. Loved "GG" of Quinn and Elijah. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Kathleen and Gordon. 'Forever Loved' Aged 83 years The family and friends of Judy are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Christ Church, Blayney on Thursday August 29, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019