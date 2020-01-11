Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Anglican Church
Molong
Interment
Following Services
Molong Cemetery
Molong
Jeanette Rosemary SMITH


1937 - 2020
Jeanette Rosemary SMITH Notice
SMITH, Jeanette Rosemary 23.9.1937 - 8.1.2020 Passed away peacefully at her home in Molong. Beloved wife of Terry (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Allan (deceased), Sally-Ann, John, Peter, David (deceased), Susan, Christopher and their partners. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. "Mum and Dad Together Again" The family and friends of Jeanette are warmly invited to attend a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for her life to be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Molong on Thursday January 16, 2020 commencing at 10.00 a.m. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Molong Cemetery. To honour Jeanette's life, bright coloured clothing would be appreciated. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Cancer Research. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 11, 2020
