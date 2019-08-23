|
|
O'NEILL (Nee Mylecharane) Jeanette Lynn "Jenny" 28.08.1951 - 20.08.2019 Peacefully at Canowindra Hospital. Late of Cudal. Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Clinton, Tammy and Rob, Brent. Cherished "Nan" and "Granny" of Jessica, David and Lily. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Jeanette are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 commencing at 11am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Canowindra Hospital. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019