Jean Rosemary Frazer Late of Wellington Peacefully passed away, 2nd March 2020 Aged 79 years. Much loved wife of Russ. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Mark & Kim, Kathy & Ken, Andrew (Dec) & Zandra. Adored grandmother and great grandmother to her family. "Your memory will live in the hearts of those who loved you." Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, on Monday 9th March 2020, commencing at 10.30am. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to McGrath Foundation would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 5, 2020