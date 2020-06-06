Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Jannette FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jannette Ann FERGUSON


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jannette Ann FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON (Nee Solling) Jannette Ann 22.10.1941 - 23.5.2020 Late of Orange. Wife of Bob (deceased). Loving daughter of Eric and Ruby Solling (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Trish, John and Bev, David (deceased) and Jenny. Fond aunt of her nieces, nephews and their families. "Peacefully Sleeping" A private funeral service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jannette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -