FERGUSON (Nee Solling) Jannette Ann 22.10.1941 - 23.5.2020 Late of Orange. Wife of Bob (deceased). Loving daughter of Eric and Ruby Solling (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Trish, John and Bev, David (deceased) and Jenny. Fond aunt of her nieces, nephews and their families. "Peacefully Sleeping" A private funeral service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 6, 2020