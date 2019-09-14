Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Janice Margaret KINGHAM


1943 - 2019
Janice Margaret KINGHAM
KINGHAM, Janice Margaret 01.03.1943 - 11.09.2019 The family and friends of Janice, late of Blayney are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, September 20, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Blayney Can Assist. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 14 to Sept. 19, 2019
