KINGHAM, Janice Margaret 01.03.1943 - 11.09.2019 The family and friends of Janice, late of Blayney are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, September 20, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Blayney Can Assist. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 14 to Sept. 19, 2019