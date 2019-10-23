Home
Janice Colleen DAVIS


1942 - 2019
Janice Colleen DAVIS Notice
DAVIS, Janice Colleen 09.02.1942 - 19.10.2019 Much loved wife of Geoff. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joan, Helen & Garry, Garry & Kathy, Phillip & Ann-Maree, Geoffrey & Taleah. Cherished Nanny to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law to Alan & Lorna, Marion & Glen (deceased). Janice will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 77 years "Forever Loved" The family and friends of Janice are warmly invited to her funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium on Friday October 25, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 23, 2019
