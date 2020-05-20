Home
Janet Lee MILLER


1964 - 2020
Janet Lee MILLER Notice
MILLER, Janet Lee 1.7.1964 - 15.5.2020 Cherished daughter of Hilton (deceased) and Margaret Cush. Loving wife of Geoff, wonderful mother of Gabrielle, Hayley and Bridget. Proud grandmother of Olivia and Annalise. Dedicated teacher of many. "Forever In Our Hearts and now protecting us from above" In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jane McGrath Foundation through the "In Memory of Janet Miller" page. A private Funeral Service will be held and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 20, 2020
