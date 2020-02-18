Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
LIDSTER, Janelle Joy (nee Scott) Of Oakey, formerly of Orange. Taken into God's Care 13 February 2020 Aged 65 years Dearly loved Wife of Paul. Much Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Darryl and Charmaine, Ross and Maree. Adored Nanny of Brianna and Emerson. Loved Sister of Delwyn and Loretta. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Janelle's life to be held at Heritage Chapel, 314 James Street, Toowoomba commencing at 2.30pm Thursday 20 February 2020. "At Peace, Forever Loved" Australian Heritage Funerals Phone (07) 4634 9946



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 18, 2020
