Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:30 PM
Jane Jocelyn SOUTHWELL


1931 - 2019
Jane Jocelyn SOUTHWELL Notice
SOUTHWELL, Jane Jocelyn 20.4.1931 - 19.12.2019 Late of Forbes Road, Orange. Beloved wife of Allen (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Rachael. Jane will be sadly missed by her family and friends. "Peace At Last" The family and friends of Jane are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, January 9, 2020 commencing at 3.3.0pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 4, 2020
