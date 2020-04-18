|
|
MAYBIN, James Scott "Jim" April 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Parkwood Orange. Formerly of Anson Street, Orange. Dearly beloved husband of Beryl (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Colin and Sherry (Toowoomba), Leonie (Bagotville). Loved and devoted "Grandad" of Nicole, Kristen, Edward, Amy, Katie (deceased) and great grandfather of Gemea, Tiffany, Joseph, Tobias. A loved brother-in-law and uncle. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" Aged 91 years A private service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 18, 2020