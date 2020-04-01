Home
James Colin STUBBERFIELD


1940 - 2020
James Colin STUBBERFIELD Notice
STUBBERFIELD, James Colin 29.06.1940 - 30.03.2020 Loved son of Colin and Dulcie Stubberfield (both deceased). Loved partner of Beverly Troth (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Lisa, Sharon and Pete, Peter and Bel. Much loved Poppy Stubb to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved brother to Ron (deceased), Colleen, Denise, Leanne. "Rest In Peace" A private family service was held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020
