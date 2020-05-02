|
MORGAN, Jacqueline Robyn 23.09.1946 - 16.04.2020 Peacefully at the family home "Landsdown Run", Lidster. Much loved wife of Dennis (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Vanessa and Pete, Craig and Phillipa. Cherished 'Grandma' to Pere, Lucinda, Taylor and Joshua "Mum and Dad Reunited" A private service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 2, 2020