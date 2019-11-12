|
GILLAM, Jack Walter 13.01.1931 - 11.11.2019 Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Loving father of his five daughters and three sons. Devoted "Pop" to his grandchildren. Loved brother of Dianne. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" Aged 88 Years The family and friends of Jack are kindly invited to his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 12, 2019