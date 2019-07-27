Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
Ida May (Spidy) (STEWART) WHITTON


1941 - 2019
Ida May (Spidy) (STEWART) WHITTON Notice
WHITTON, Ida May (nee Stewart) Affectionately known as Spidy 06.03.1941 - 10.07.2019 Late of Spring Hill and formerly of Orange. Adored wife of Leslie Whitton for 58 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Dale, Jo and Paul Twomey, Mark and Julie and Pepi her cat. Treasured Nan of Anna, Brodey, Doug, Maddi, Callum, Grace, Josh, Rhyce and their partners and adoring Nanny Whit of great grandson Louie. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "Love, laugh and be thankful she was ours" A private Service of Celebration was held on Wednesday 17th July in Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 27, 2019
