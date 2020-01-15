|
|
LANGHAM, Ida Mary 10.09.1924 - 13.01.2020 Loving wife of Aubrey (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Jill, Barry and Rosalie. Adored Nan of Christian, Emma & Grant, Emmet & Judy, Laura & Aaron. Loved by her 5 great grandchildren. Ida will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. 'Life is short, She lived it to the fullest' Aged 95 years A Requiem Mass for Ida will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday January 17, 2020 commencing at 10.30am. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 15, 2020