SMITH, Ian William 12.2.1941 - 6.8.2019 Late of Orange. Loving father and father-in-law of Linda, Gavin (deceased), Neill, Paul and Christina. Adored Poppy Ian to his grandchildren Jazmine, Michaela. Fond brother of Heather, Ron, Bobby, John (deceased). "Reunited with his loved ones already passed" The family and friends of Ian are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 commencing at 1pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019