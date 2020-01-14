Home
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
The Hotel Canobolas
Summer Street Orange
Ian (Gino) WALKER


1952 - 2020
Ian (Gino) WALKER 25.09.1952 - 10.01.2020 Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Loved father and father-in-law of Matt and Son, Kell and Pat, Ryan and Heidi. Cherished Poppy to his grandchildren, Indi, Eden, Audrey, Ruby, George and Jack. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. 'At Peace and Free Again' Aged 67 years A service to celebrate the life of Ian will be held upstairs at The Hotel Canobolas, Summer Street Orange, on Wednesday January 15, 2020 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 14, 2020
