Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Molong Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian STANFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Keith STANFORD


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ian Keith STANFORD Notice
STANFORD, Ian Keith 09.01.1950 - 25.01.2020 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Much loved father of Cathy, Roger & Carolyn. Cherished 'Pop' of McKayla & Alex, Michael & Kiarra, Reece and great grandfather of Cooper and Oscar. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lyn & Jack, loved uncle of Peter & Tash, Geoff and Emily. Much loved 'E' of Tab and Ollie. "Wren Kennel, Forever Racing" Aged 70 years The family and friends of Ian are warmly invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Molong Cemetery, Friday January 31, 2020 commencing at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -