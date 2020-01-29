|
STANFORD, Ian Keith 09.01.1950 - 25.01.2020 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Much loved father of Cathy, Roger & Carolyn. Cherished 'Pop' of McKayla & Alex, Michael & Kiarra, Reece and great grandfather of Cooper and Oscar. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lyn & Jack, loved uncle of Peter & Tash, Geoff and Emily. Much loved 'E' of Tab and Ollie. "Wren Kennel, Forever Racing" Aged 70 years The family and friends of Ian are warmly invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Molong Cemetery, Friday January 31, 2020 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 29, 2020