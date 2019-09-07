|
|
CLARKE, Ian 20.6.1941 - 17.8.2019 Passed away after a short illness at R.P.A. Sydney. late of Orange. Dearly loved husband of Narelle (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Jodie, Wendy and Martin, Michael and Leanne and Brian. Adored pop to all his grandchildren. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a service in the gardens of The Canobolas Crematorium on Friday 13th September 2019 commencing at 10.30am Following the service refreshments will be held at the Orange City Bowling Club auditorium.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019