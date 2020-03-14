|
GORDON, Hilton Maxwell "Max" 13.8.1931 - 5.3.2020 Passed away peacefully at Orange. Dearly beloved husband of Shirley. Max will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Max's family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Orange Health Service for the care and support shown to everyone during his time in hospital . "Rest In Peace" A private funeral has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 14, 2020