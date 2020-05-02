|
Herbert Raymond 'Ray' HANLON Of Lismore. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 26th April 2020. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Fay (dec). Much loved father and father in law of Ian (dec), Julie & Bruce Towner, and Stephen & Karen (dec) & Laura. Loved Pop of Stuart, Amanda & Tim, Jaimie, Matthew, Lucas & Vanessa and great Pop of Asher, Kaden, Kyra and Albert. Loving brother to Joan and Errol. Ray was privately cremated. A memorial service is planned for November 2020. PARKVIEW FUNERALS - BALLINA 1800 809 336
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 2, 2020