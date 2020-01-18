|
ROBINSON, Henry Montagu (Bill) 16.04.1924 - 16.01.2020 Late of Orange, formerly of Parkes. Beloved brother of Ray, David and Bob (all deceased). Much loved and admired uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle to his extended family. A good and valued friend to many. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Bill's Funeral Service to be held at the Chapel of Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange on Thursday 23rd January, 2020 commencing at 10.30 am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS Ph: 63623751
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 18, 2020