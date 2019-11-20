|
RUNEMAN, Hendrik (Hank) 11.04.1939 - 14.11.2019 Beloved son of Joe and Iet (both deceased). Hank was a kind and gentleman and a loyal friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family and friends of Hank are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange tomorrow Thursday, November 21, 2019 commencing at 10:00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 20, 2019