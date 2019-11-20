Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hendrik RUNEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hendrik (Hank) RUNEMAN


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Hendrik (Hank) RUNEMAN Notice
RUNEMAN, Hendrik (Hank) 11.04.1939 - 14.11.2019 Beloved son of Joe and Iet (both deceased). Hank was a kind and gentleman and a loyal friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family and friends of Hank are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange tomorrow Thursday, November 21, 2019 commencing at 10:00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo


logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hendrik's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -