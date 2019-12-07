|
CHENEY (Nee Chown) Helen Joan 11.6.1954 - 5.12.2019 Late of Orange. Much loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Troy and Leanne, Justin (deceased), Joshua. Loved daughter of the Late Marjorie and Alfred Chown. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunty to all her family. "Called To Rest" The family and friends of Helen are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange on Thursday, December 12, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Orange Palliative Care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 7, 2019