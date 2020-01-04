Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen COLE


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Helen COLE Notice
COLE, Helen 28.2.1946 - 2.1.2020 Passed away peacefully at Orange Hospital. Late of Franklin Road, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ruth and Stephen Gottschall, Denise and Wayne Duff. Adored "Mama" to Mollie and Sophie. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Helen are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday 7 January 2020 commencing at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Rainbow Club. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -