|
|
COLE, Helen 28.2.1946 - 2.1.2020 Passed away peacefully at Orange Hospital. Late of Franklin Road, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ruth and Stephen Gottschall, Denise and Wayne Duff. Adored "Mama" to Mollie and Sophie. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Helen are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday 7 January 2020 commencing at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Rainbow Club. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 4, 2020