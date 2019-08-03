|
|
BORYS, Helen 15.5.1923 - 31.7.2019 Late of Orange. Beloved wife of Thomaz (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cecylia and Allan Armstrong, Eddie (deceased) and Dorota, Chris and Robyn, Alice and Jeffrey Pearson, Henry, Greg and Caroline. Loved "Nana" of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. Helen will be sadly missed by her family and friends. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Helen are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, August 9, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2019