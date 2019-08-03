Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen BORYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen BORYS


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Helen BORYS Notice
BORYS, Helen 15.5.1923 - 31.7.2019 Late of Orange. Beloved wife of Thomaz (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cecylia and Allan Armstrong, Eddie (deceased) and Dorota, Chris and Robyn, Alice and Jeffrey Pearson, Henry, Greg and Caroline. Loved "Nana" of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. Helen will be sadly missed by her family and friends. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Helen are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, August 9, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.