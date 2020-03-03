Home
Heather Ellen KING


1956 - 2020
Heather Ellen KING Notice
KING, Heather Ellen 14.08.1956 - 28.02.2020 Passed away peacefully, late of Orange. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother great-grandmother. Heather will be missed by all. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 63 years The family and friends of Heather are warmly invited to attend her graveside funeral service to be held at Orange Cemetery, Lone Pine Avenue, on Thursday March 6, 2020 commencing at 2pm. Could you please wear something yellow or purple to celebrate Heather.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 3, 2020
