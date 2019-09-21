|
DUNN (Nee MURRAY) Heather 26.10.1926 - 05.09.2019 Passed away peacefully at Ascott Gardens. Loving wife of Reginald Dunn (deceased). Daughter of Walter and Hilda Murray (both deceased). Sister and sister-in-law of Tom and Marion Murray, Peggy and Lyn Hatter, Phyllis and John Riggs (all deceased). Loving aunt to her nieces and nephew. Will be sadly missed by Kerrie and Narelle. "May She Rest In Peace" A private family service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 21, 2019