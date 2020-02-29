Home
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
Heather Dawn (Dawn) CAMERY


1931 - 2020
Heather Dawn (Dawn) CAMERY Notice
CAMERY, Heather Dawn "Dawn" 19.05.1931 - 28.02.2020 Passed away peacefully after a wonderful life. Dearly beloved wife of Jim (deceased). Much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Janelle and Terry Davis, Rhonda and Mark Fardell, Scott and Heidi Camery. Cherished Grandma to Melissa and Mitch, Jo and Baz, Kate and Pully, Ryan and Natalie, Alecia and Mitch, Mitchell, Kristin and Jason, Shane (deceased), Jodie and Rick, Samantha (deceased), Erin and Nathan, Wade (deceased) and her 18 great grandchildren. "To Know Her Was To Love Her" The family and friends of Dawn are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 29, 2020
